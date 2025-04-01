The limited success of emergency housing measures in the Balearics
Measures adopted since the original decree was passed are likely to be more successful
The Marga Prohens government's first major initiative after taking office in June 2023 was to pass a decree of emergency housing measures. The measures in this original decree had to be approved by town halls. Some were, some weren't. Included among them was the conversion of commercial premises into residential accommodation. Palma was one municipality that immediately adopted this, the councillor for housing, Oscar Fidalgo, having suggested that up to 3,000 homes could be created by the various measures. When it comes to the conversion of commercial premises, there are, to date, 45.
