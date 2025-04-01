42-year-old man killed by a train in Mallorca

Indications were that it was suicide

Scene of a railway fatality in Mallorca

By the scene on Monday evening. | Isaac Hernández Rubio

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterMarratxi01/04/2025 08:19
TW
0

A 42-year-old man was killed instantly on Monday evening when he was hit by a train near the industrial estate in Marratxi. All indications were that he had taken his own life.

The incident occurred around 7pm by the Cas Coronel level crossing, which the Balearic ministry for mobility recognises is a 'black spot'. In extending his condolences to the family of the man and his support to the train driver, the minister, José Luis Mateo, added that this crossing will be eliminated.

The rail network was disrupted by up to an hour because of the incident. Alternative bus services were considered but in the end were unnecessary. Certain bus routes were however reinforced.

Also in News

Cala Torta in Arta, Mallorca

Government buys back Mallorca estates from Kuwait

The new route of the line to Llucmajor, in red, and the previous one in yellow

New train service will have 10 kilometre underground section, linked with Palma airport

Passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in Mallorca

Mallorca hoteliers president: Tourism is being used as "a punchbag"

Road sign in Mallorca obliterated by stickers

The stickers on signs in Mallorca's mountains

Most viewed
Most Commented