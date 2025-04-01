42-year-old man killed by a train in Mallorca

A 42-year-old man was killed instantly on Monday evening when he was hit by a train near the industrial estate in Marratxi. All indications were that he had taken his own life.

The incident occurred around 7pm by the Cas Coronel level crossing, which the Balearic ministry for mobility recognises is a 'black spot'. In extending his condolences to the family of the man and his support to the train driver, the minister, José Luis Mateo, added that this crossing will be eliminated.

The rail network was disrupted by up to an hour because of the incident. Alternative bus services were considered but in the end were unnecessary. Certain bus routes were however reinforced.