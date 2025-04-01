First Mallorca protest of the season this Saturday

Palma will host the first mass protests of the year this Saturday, April 5, when people in cities across the country will take to the streets demanding solutions to the housing crisis which, to a large part, has been blamed on mass tourism or rather poor tourism and housing policies.

The slogan for the protests is “Let’s end the housing business” (Acabemos con el negocio de la vivienda but it is feared that the demonstrations to revive memories of last year’s anti-mass tourism protests and send out the wrong message to potential tourists.

Last month, a letter signed by seven protest groups urges tourists not to come to Mallorca.

In the letter they stated: “The greed and avarice of hoteliers, politicians, real estate investors, and ‘parasites’ of all kinds” have led to the deterioration of the island territory and ecosystem, infrastructure problems, overcrowded public services, gentrification, and the decline in quality of life. These are all the result of uncontrolled tourism.

“Mallorca is not the paradise they are selling you. “The local population is angry, and we are no longer hospitable because the land we love is being destroyed, and many residents are having to emigrate.”

The letter concluded: “It’s time to take a step forward. Our leaders aren’t listening to us; it’s time to ask you NOT TO COME. We don’t need more tourists; in fact, you are the source of our problem.

"At this moment, we have no choice but to ask for your understanding and for you to understand that we, the people of Mallorca, are saying: ENOUGH! STAY HOME!” For 2025, housing will be one of the three key themes of the actions being planned. The others will be job insecurity and the general notion of ‘limits’ in the Balearic political agenda, be these, for example, environmental or to do with transport.