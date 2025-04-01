Curtain comes down on Son Amar

The curtain has come down on Son Amar, the Bunyola nightspot owned by the late Margaret Whittaker, at least in the short term. Staff were told this morning that it would close from the end of this month but there is hope that it could be relaunched as an events centre in the future.

In a press statement Son Amar said that the Whittaker family had invested more than 50 million euros in the entertainment spot but it wasn´t enough to stem the mounting losses rumoured to be in the region of five million euros in 2024 and 15 million over a seven year period.

Ever since her death in February the Whittaker family and the directors had worked long and hard to try and keep Son Amar open but in the end it was a losing battle and they were forced to take radical action. It appears that for many years Son Amar had been kept open as a result of cash injections from other businesses in the Whittaker empire. Following her death this was no longer possible.

Margaret Whittaker purchased Son Amar in 2006 and invested heavily in the show and the facilities. The Slimming World founder was exceptionally proud of Son Amar.

Its closure will have a negative impact on the Bunyola economy as it was one of the biggest employers in the area.