Curtain comes down on Son Amar
Popular Bunyola night-spot owned by the late Margaret Whittaker will close at least temporarily
The curtain has come down on Son Amar, the Bunyola nightspot owned by the late Margaret Whittaker, at least in the short term. Staff were told this morning that it would close from the end of this month but there is hope that it could be relaunched as an events centre in the future.
