Hotelier is Mallorca's richest person

Miquel Fluxà, the president of the Iberostar Group, once again tops the list of people from Mallorca and the Balearics in the Forbes Billionaires List. The 2025 list places him at 929 in the world, his net worth put at 3.9 billion dollars.

The founder of Inditex (Zara et al), Amancio Ortega, remains Spain's richest person and by some considerable distance. Ninth in the world with a net worth of 124 billion dollars, his daughter Sandra is Spain's second richest person, but at 230 in the world and a net worth of 10.8 billion dollars. Of other Spaniards, the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, is ranked 551 in the world (6.3 billion dollars).

At the top of the list worldwide is Elon Musk, his net worth reckoned to be 342 billion dollars, well ahead of second-placed Mark Zuckerberg with 216 billion dollars. Jeff Bezos is close behind in third with 215 billion.

Miquel Fluxà, now 86, is the grandson of Antonio Fluxà, who established the Lottusse shoemaking business in Inca in the 1870s. Camper, which is the better-known brand, wasn't founded until 1975. Unlike his two brothers, who stayed with the family shoemaking tradition, he diversified the family's interests through the acquisition of the Viajes Iberia travel agency and later the founding of the tour operator Iberojet. Of the 'big four' hotel groups in Mallorca - Barceló, Meliá and Riu being the others - Iberostar is the youngest. The first Iberostar hotel came along in the 1980s.