Palma Paseo Marítimo: Two weeks left for completion of the work

A huge increase in the number of trees

Planting of new trees on the Paseo Maritimo in Palma, Mallorca

New trees being planted. | Pere Bota

Andrew EdePalma02/04/2025 10:09
There is a fortnight to go for work on Palma's Paseo Marítimo to be completed, the original completion date for work that commenced towards the end of 2022 having been October 2024.

One of the final tasks is the planting of trees and the creation of flowerbeds. Some residents have expressed concern at the new plantings and the disappearance of some of the historic large pines there once were. "There are some trees that already look dry, and they have just been planted," says one resident.

The president of the residents association, Antonio Ruiz, points out: "We will begin to see what this vegetation will look like in three years or more. At least what the trees are, as they are currently small."

Work on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Mallorca
Mid-April was the revised deadline. Photo: Pere Bota.
Despite the misgivings among some residents, Ruiz adds: "I am hopeful. We believe the vegetation will be a good thing." With the work being finalised, he accepts there are complaints. "These are because there are trees that will be too large and will block the view. Either there is not enough greenery or it will take away the panoramic view."

The Balearic Ports Authority (APB) had always planned a huge increase in the number of trees - around six times as many as there used to be (321 in January 2023). For the APB, the planting programme will more than compensate for the felling of some 300 trees that was necessary to carry out the Paseo remodelling work.

Two weeks to go; we'll see what it looks like then.

