UK travel industry checking in for flagship Mallorca convention

It is going to be one of the largest and most important conventions of the year for Mallorca and registration for this year’s ABTA Travel Convention has officially opened. ABTA’s annual Travel Convention is the UK travel industry’s flagship event, designed to support the industry’s leaders in preparing for the future and navigating the here and now.

As well as multiple opportunities to network with industry colleagues, each year a broad line-up of speakers delivers fresh perspectives and actionable ideas that attendees can apply to their own businesses. Taking place from 6-8 October in Calvia, this year’s event will allow delegates to see how the area has changed over the past decade following significant investment and development.

When registering, delegates can book accommodation at the Meliá Calvià Beach Resort which comprises two ultra-modern properties offering à la carte seafront dining, a range of outdoor pools, and first-class conference facilities for the business sessions. The 2025 Travel Convention is supported by Lead Partner easyJet holidays, plus headline partners Intrepid Travel and Global - the media and entertainment company.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive at ABTA – The Travel Association said: “Our annual Travel Convention provides the ideal forum for senior travel professionals – in particular, CEOs, MDs and other leaders – to connect and do business, while also looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities facing our sector.

“While Mallorca has hosted our Convention many times over the years, this will be the first time we’ve visited since 2011, so we’re really looking forward to seeing how the area has changed during that time and its plans for the future. The island has long been a really important destination for the UK travel trade, so it feels particularly fitting that we’re returning there in the year that ABTA marks its 75th anniversary.”

ABTA currently has around 1,200 members and represents over 5,000 retail outlets and offices. It is estimated that over £32 billion is spent on holiday arrangements with ABTA members every year, 90% of package holidays in the UK are sold through its members.