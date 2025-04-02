Attempted murder in paradise

Two men arrested in Formentera

One of the suspects in Guardia Civil custody.

One of the suspects in Guardia Civil custody. | Europa Press

Humphrey CarterPalma02/04/2025 15:40
TW
0

Formentera Guardia Civil have arrested two men, aged 38 and 28 and of Maghreb origin, for allegedly beating up and trying to kill a flat mate by strangling him in Sant Ferran, Formentera. According to information provided on Wednesday by the Guardia Civil, the victim is 44 years old and is of the same nationality as the alleged attackers and made a phone call to ask for help, claiming that two people he lived with had just beaten him up and tried to kill him.

A patrol car was sent to the location and the officers found the victim in the street with numerous injuries, so they took him to a medical centre for treatment, while they gathered more information about what had happened and about the alleged attackers.

Related news
Guardia Civil in Mallorca

Santanyi police officer arrested for gender violence

More related news

Subsequently, the officers went to the house where the events had taken place and, after interviewing the assailants, the latter confronted the Guardia Civil in a very aggressive and threatening manner and in a state of intoxication.

In collaboration with the local police the Civil Guard arrested the two men, accused them of attempted homicide, and found that both had numerous previous convictions for different crimes.

Also in News

The new route of the line to Llucmajor, in red, and the previous one in yellow

New train service will have 10 kilometre underground section, linked with Palma airport

Jet2 is flying high again to Mallorca.

Jet2 opens new UK base with first flight to Mallorca

Son Amar closes.

Curtain comes down on Son Amar, the popular Mallorca nightspot

The first mass protest in Palma last year.

First Mallorca protest of the season this Saturday

Most viewed
Most Commented