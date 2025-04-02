Attempted murder in paradise

Formentera Guardia Civil have arrested two men, aged 38 and 28 and of Maghreb origin, for allegedly beating up and trying to kill a flat mate by strangling him in Sant Ferran, Formentera. According to information provided on Wednesday by the Guardia Civil, the victim is 44 years old and is of the same nationality as the alleged attackers and made a phone call to ask for help, claiming that two people he lived with had just beaten him up and tried to kill him.

A patrol car was sent to the location and the officers found the victim in the street with numerous injuries, so they took him to a medical centre for treatment, while they gathered more information about what had happened and about the alleged attackers.

Subsequently, the officers went to the house where the events had taken place and, after interviewing the assailants, the latter confronted the Guardia Civil in a very aggressive and threatening manner and in a state of intoxication.

In collaboration with the local police the Civil Guard arrested the two men, accused them of attempted homicide, and found that both had numerous previous convictions for different crimes.