Mallorca's low-season tourism continues to grow, but not thanks to the UK

Figures from the National Statistics Institute's Frontur survey of tourist movements show there was an 8.15% increase in the number of tourists who came to Mallorca in February. The total was 322,033. For the Balearics as a whole there was a 4.4% rise compared with February 2024 to 365,109.

As ever in the low season, Mallorca's tourism was heavily reliant on the German and Spanish markets. Germany's contribution in February was 137,826, a year-on-year increase of almost 13%. This continued the consistent rise in German tourism throughout 2024 - 10.2% for the whole year.

There were 95,074 Spanish tourists, a fall of 2.6%, while the UK, with 18,874 tourists, was down 7.7%. In January, UK tourism in Mallorca dropped by almost 30% on roughly half the number of tourists.

The Balearic Government and the Council of Mallorca will doubtless take the overall increase in tourist numbers to be a vindication of efforts to grow the low season in the hope of redistributing tourism from the high season.

UK tourism has been held up as an example of this by the authorities. But while it was the case that the UK increased around 30% in both January and February last year, it is down this year. In both November and December 2024, there was a decrease in UK tourism.