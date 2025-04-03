A "romantic" night in a Mallorca hotel that ended in arrest

A 35-year-old Algerian man was arrested a few days ago after what was meant to have been a "romantic" night at a Cala Millor hotel ended when he punched and headbutted his girlfriend.

The couple, who live in Palma, had booked into the hotel for one night. According to the version of events she later gave to the Guardia Civil, their stay took a turn for the worse when she asked him for money to tip a waitress. They were at this point in their room.

He was infuriated by the request and told the woman that it had been a mistake to spend the night at the hotel. "My boss is going to fire me, I'm going to lose my job because of you."

He then insulted her. She spat at him. And then he punched and headbutted her, fracturing her nose and causing severe bleeding.

He left the hotel and returned to Palma. The woman meanwhile went to Manacor Hospital. She was initially reluctant to denounce him to the Guardia Civil, but in the end agreed and gave officers a full account of what had happened.

The Guardia Civil went to his address in Palma and advised him to turn himself in to the National Police, which he did.