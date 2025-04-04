Mallorca protest against an "intolerable" housing situation

Thirty-seven organisations from the Balearics will take part in Saturday's protest against the housing situation on the islands. The Palma protest will be one of 40 across Spain, this nationwide action sharing a common slogan calling for an end to "the business of housing".

Among the 37 organisations that will gather in Plaça Espanya at noon is the Mallorca No Es Ven platform. 'Mallorca Not For Sale' was started by the Banc de Temps collective in Sencelles, who were the principal organisers of the protest against the housing situation in May last year. That attracted 15,000 people according to police figures; the organisers put the number at 25,000.

A spokesperson for Mallorca No Es Ven, Javier Barbero, says the situation has worsened since last May. "Policies to protect the middle class have not appeared anywhere. The only proposals have come from the construction and real estate sectors. And these are to build more housing and liberalise land for major landowners and speculation.

"Mallorca is no longer an attractive place to work, and the number of people quitting seasonal jobs in tourism and hospitality has shot up because it's not worthwhile. The same thing is happening with education, healthcare and security."

Highlighting the vulnerability of the middle class, migrants, and families with children, Barbero contrasts this with "the direct flights from the US to Mallorca being used by American real estate agencies to inspect and purchase properties for their clients".

Recalling causes of the 1931 rent strike in Barcelona, he says there is a similar situation today - a lack of affordable housing and speculators raising prices. "There needs to be a wake-up call. Not only is the present at stake, so is the future of our children on the island. The situation is intolerable, and something is brewing. Insularity has worked against us; housing prices have risen, leaving us with no way out or options."