Removing the remains of the bridge on Palma's Paseo Marítimo

The Balearic Ports Authority (APB) appears confident that work on the remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo will be completed on April 16, the revised deadline that was set after it became clear that the October 2024 one was not going to be met.

Certain specific work will still be outstanding after the middle of this month - the renovation of the Plaça Sant Domingo, which won't be until October, and the removal of the remaining part of the walkway bridge from the Hotel Mediterráneo. A protected building, the APB has to wait for approval from Palma's Historic Centre Commission before there can be complete removal.

One of the main items of work at present is the removal of the foundations of the Paraires Bridge next to Club de Mar. The bridge itself was demolished on March 22, but the foundations remained.

Elsewhere there is plenty of activity to ensure that the April 16 date will be met, always bearing in mind that the APB has said that the official inauguration of the remodelled Paseo won't be until October.