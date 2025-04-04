Mallorca Real Estate association condemns "cowardly" and "unjustified" attack on business premises of some of their members

"We are not part of the problem, we are part of the solution..."

Real estate attack. Photo: ABINI.

04/04/2025
The Balearic Association of Real Estate National and International (ABINI) strongly condemned the graffiti and acts of vandalism that have appeared this morning on the windows of several real estate agencies across Mallorca.

According to the association these attacks falsely accuse the real estate sector of of being responsible for the housing emergency in the Balearic Islands.

"From ABINI we want to make it clear that this type of actions are not only cowardly and unjustifiable, but also take the focus away from the real objective: to find real, effective and lasting solutions to a complex problem such as access to housing in our islands.

"Real estate agents are not the problem, but part of the solution. We have been the first to take a step forward and face up to the emergency situation housing.

"For years we have been warning of the consequences of a lack of planning,of the slowness in the execution of public housing, of the regulatory labyrinth that prevents from developing new projects and of the direct impact of state laws that have created more housing problems...."

