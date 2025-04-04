Palma on tourist security footing

The predominantly German resort of the Playa de Palma is preparing for the high season. The local police will redouble their security efforts with a special operation that will begin this Easter and will remain active until October. Not only will the number of officers be increased, but the council’s efforts to improve security will also be backed up by material resources such as drones and cameras and more vehicles.

The mayor, Jaime Martínez, presented the project this Friday at the Playa de Palma police station, where he emphasised the council’s desire to curb anti-social behaviour and improve the image of the destination. The decision to bring the operation forward before the summer is intended to “send a clear and forceful message’: ‘In Playa de Palma, criminals and anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted’”.

The operation will remain active throughout the summer and its results will be reviewed weekly and modified as necessary. The deployment will include plain-clothes officers on foot and patrols of three officers instead of two. The plan also includes collaborating with the National Police in areas of crime such as drug trafficking and theft, and special attention will also be paid to street vending, drinking in public and the sale of alcohol to minors. Surveillance will be reinforced in hot spots.

In terms of the structure, police vans will be involved with three shifts, Tango vehicles and motorised units, as well as cooperation from the Rapid Action Group (GAP), video surveillance operators, and if necessary, the Green Patrol and the Mounted Police. They will be supported by cameras that will be located on the beachfront and on Bartomeu Salvà Street and a team of three drones.

This contingent is intended to provide greater coverage of the tourist area, especially at peak times, with special attention to the period from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. The mayor has also announced that the Town Hall will soon present a major project for the comprehensive reform of Playa de Palma, as part of a plan to reposition the area as a tourist destination. It will have a joint investment with the government.