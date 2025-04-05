Son Amar could become an agrotourism establishment

Son Amar, the nightlife venue in Bunyola that is due to close this month, could become an agrotourism establishment. Bunyola Town Hall is processing a licensing request that would create 50 beds, this potentially being the main snag for the project being given approval.

It would appear that conversion of this sort has been under consideration for some while, the Balearic Government's directorate for planning harmonisation and environmental assessment having concluded that plans would not involve significant effects on the environment. However, the directorate points to legal provisions governing agrotourism establishments and specifically to a maximum number of 24 beds. The legal viability has therefore been drawn into question, something on which the directorate does not have the final say.

The government's agricultural development service has also been consulted, it having issued a favourable report in respect of compatibility with existing agricultural activity, a legally essential requirement for agrotourism. The service has registered the Son Amar finca as 'a preferential agricultural property'.

As it stands, the project envisages a reception, a restaurant, a bar-café, bathrooms, a shop and a bicycle workshop on the ground floor of the main building, with 25 bedrooms on the first and second floors - a total of 50 places.

There is a plan to convert the mill into a spa and wellness area and to further develop outdoor areas with paths and native vegetation. No new parking spaces would be required. There are solar panels for more than half the energy consumption and more panels would be installed for hot water.

The estate has three wells and autonomous purification systems for wastewater treatment and waste management. The land itself is classified as common rustic land in accordance with the Bunyola's general urban plan and the Council of Mallorca's territorial plan.