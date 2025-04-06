Motorcyclist dies after Palma accident

Ambulance in Mallorca

Medics were unable to revive the motorcyclist. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma06/04/2025 09:33
TW
0

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning following an accident in Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma).

The accident occurred around 6am on the Can Pastilla road. The deceased was one of a group of three friends riding bikes. He lost control on a bend and was thrown several metres.

Medics fought to revive him - he was in cardiac arrest when they arrived - but were unsuccessful.

One of the two friends was in shock and needed to be taken to hospital. Health service psychologists are assisting the two friends and relatives.

