Motorcyclist dies after Palma accident

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday morning following an accident in Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma).
The accident occurred around 6am on the Can Pastilla road. The deceased was one of a group of three friends riding bikes. He lost control on a bend and was thrown several metres.
Medics fought to revive him - he was in cardiac arrest when they arrived - but were unsuccessful.
One of the two friends was in shock and needed to be taken to hospital. Health service psychologists are assisting the two friends and relatives.
