Mallorca looking to attract US 'brain drain' researchers

Cutting-edge research centres in Spain have been receiving applications from US scientists wishing to move to Europe because of Trump administration policies. Universities in the States have suffered cutbacks and layoffs, the reasons varying from attacks on inclusion policies to research that doesn't fit with the administration's thinking, e.g. on climate change and vaccines.

This 'witch hunt' is viewed as an opportunity by the University of the Balearic Islands, whose vice-rector for scientific policy and research, Victor Homar, says that a proposal for attracting American talent is to be presented to the next meeting of the university's Research Commission.

"What is happening is an opportunity at two levels. The Balearic Government is in the process of creating the Balearic Islands Research Institute, similar to ones already in place in regions such as Catalonia and the Basque Country, which allow for attracting research and innovative talent without interfering with the teaching mission. We're talking about attracting people of international prestige."

Homar hopes that this institute will position the Balearics as a region that can attract talent. While waiting for it to be established, he explains that the university has been working on objectives included in its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan, one of which is attracting talent. As well as the Balearic Government's intentions for the research institute, he adds that a process of attracting talent fits with Spanish Government policy.

The university has a strong commitment to internationalisation, and it ranks in the top three in Spain in terms of most internationally cited articles. Seven researchers appear in the Highly Cited Researchers ranking, the group of the most cited researchers in the world within the scientific community. For example, biologist Jaume Flexas has been in the top ten of this internationally prestigious list for a decade. Only ten Spanish academics have managed to remain in the ranking for so long. "There is no doubt that when we collaborate with foreign researchers, the science generated is world-class."

"We are a generalist university, covering all areas of knowledge, and many researchers stand out for their scientific influence and their work in achieving better environmental conditions. When it comes to collaboration with the US, the most significant are in the physics faculty, related to gravitational waves, in plant biology, for which we have world-class talent, and in psychology and earth sciences."

Homar is aware of the university's strengths but also of its weaknesses when it comes to competition. The salaries earned by researchers in Spain are not as high as in some other countries. The national ministry for science, innovation and universities has two categories aimed at strengthening the internationalisation of Spanish universities - advanced, which comes with a salary of €90,000, and junior, for which there is a €60,000 scholarship.

But research centres have their individual funding, so Homar says it is up to the Research Committee to decide what the university is willing to pay. "Are we willing to offer €120,000 or do we not want to do this because it would create a disadvantage for local researchers? The committee will have the final say, but we are pleased that the legislation doesn't establish a limit. This is an advantage by contrast with previous regulations. We now have much more room for manoeuvre.

"We have a competitive advantage due to our climate. The public healthcare system also attracts foreign talent. What we need is the investment we deserve, for scientists to be well compensated. Investment in knowledge should be on a par with elsewhere in Europe." But Homar acknowledges there is a further factor that could inhibit the ambition to attract leading talent. "We are faced with the housing problem. We've spoken with the housing minister, José Luis Mateo, to try to develop a mechanism so that housing prices don't hinder the recruitment of talent."