Mayor says sorry over building working in Magalluf at the start of the season

Jason Moore07/04/2025 13:12
The Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, apologised this morning for the building work which is still taking place on Magalluf promenade but said that once it was completed it would give the resort a real lift. The first phase of the two year project should be completed by next month. Initially, the building work was going to last well into the summer season but the Calvia council signed an accord with the builders to finish it earlier.

Some sections of the Calvia business community have been critical of the building work because it is still taking place along the beach with the holiday season about to get underway.

The Mayor was speaking this morning during a visit to see the new-look promenade by the Minister for Tourism Jordi Hereu Boher. He said that the Spanish government was spending heavily on improving resorts across the country and Magalluf was a good example.

The building work on the promenade is being done in two phases. The first started in October and finishes in May while the second will last for the same period in 2025/2026.

The Calvia council has recently purchased the Hotel Teix in Magalluf which will be demolished and transformed into a park area.

