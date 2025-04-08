80% of Balearic population growth this century due to foreign immigration

Over the past 25 years, the population of the Balearics has grown by 386,138. 80% of this growth has been due to immigration from other countries, as opposed to immigration from other regions of Spain. At the start of this year, the National Statistics Institute estimated the foreign population of the islands to be 352,221, the total population having been 1,244,394.

Twenty-five years ago, Germany, the UK and France were the three countries that supplied most immigrants, followed by Morocco, Argentina, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Cuba. Germany and the UK still rank fourth and fifth - 21,381 and 18,722 residents respectively - the shift in immigrant profile having been predominantly Latin American and Moroccan.

The largest immigrant community in the Balearics is now Colombian - 37,017 residents, compared with 1,039 in 2000. Argentina has moved up to second place with 35,600; there were 4,568 Argentines in 2000. The Moroccan population is currently 32,546, whereas it was 6,251 twenty-five years ago.

Average annual population growth of over 15,000 since the start of the century implies annual demand for some 5,000 homes per annum. Emeritus professor of human geography at the University of the Balearic Islands, Pere Salvà, says this demand has contributed to the rising prices for homes and to overcrowding in apartments, while the changing profile has been altering the islands' sociocultural reality.

As to strains on housing, the president of the ABINI association of national and international estate agencies, Daniel Arenas, said at the weekend: "Right now we lack up to 30,000 homes on the islands. According to the National Statistics Institute, the population will increase by some 230,000 over the next fifteen years." And he asked: "Where are we going to grow?"

In recent years, Balearic politicians from both right and left have been highlighting what they consider to be the overpopulation of the islands, with all the implications this has not just for housing but also for services and infrastructure.