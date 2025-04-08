Investigation into the death of a two-year-old in Mallorca

Parental rights were withdrawn for a time

Ambulance in Palma, Mallorca

There was a green alert to allow the ambulance to get to the hospital as quickly as possible. | Efe

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma08/04/2025 09:41
A Palma court and the National Police have opened an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl.

The girl's parents had taken her to the Martí Serra Health Centre in Pont d'Inca. She was suffering from breathing difficulties. The girl was urgently transferred to Son Espases Hospital, Marratxi Police and the Guardia Civil having activated the green alert to ensure the ambulance could get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

She died at the hospital around quarter to seven on Monday evening, doctors believing she may have suffered a bronchoaspiration - the accidental entry of liquids or solids into the respiratory tract rather than the digestive system. The medical staff didn't find any signs of physical harm.

It is understood that the parents had parental rights withdrawn from them for a time and had only recently regained these.

