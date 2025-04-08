Police move in to oversee demolition at Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket'

Early on Tuesday, Palma and National Police entered the Son Banya shanty town in Palma to prepare the way for municipal workers being sent with heavy machinery to demolish recent illegal constructions.

At around 9.30am, the convoy of machines appeared. The concrete road and a roundabout with a boat on it, which were created some weeks ago, were among the targets for demolition. Five shanties used as drugs sales points and replete with a Las Vegas neon sign will also be demolished along with metal fences.

When the illegal work became evident at the start of March, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, said that had it been up to him, the bulldozers would have been sent in immediately. As it is, the process for demolition and the planning for Tuesday's demolitions have taken several weeks. Planning infringements have to be processed, while the town hall and the police have been trying to establish if they can hold any individuals responsible.

The police set up a cordon to ensure that workers were not harassed by residents, this procedure having been like ones in the past for the demolition of dwellings in Son Banya, a process that has been very slow and impeded by the fact that the drugs clans simply erect new ones.