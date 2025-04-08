Son Serra de Marina introduces fee for caravan overnight stays

Santa Margalida Town Council has approved a new regulation that will regulate, for the first time, the overnight stay of motorhomes and similar vehicles in Son Serra de Marina. As of this summer, those wishing to spend the night in the designated area will have to request prior authorisation and pay a daily fee of 16 euros.

The measure seeks to respond to complaints from neighbours who in recent years have denounced the uncontrolled occupation of public space, as well as the problems derived from the concentration of vehicles without regulation or control. With this initiative, the Council aims to regulate the activity and ensure proper use of the environment.

The municipal car park where the overnight stay will be allowed is located in the upper area of Son Serra and covers some 1,000 square metres to accommodate this service. It is located on Carrer Llarg, right next to the offices of the Basic Health Unit. It has 21 places with basic services: two electricity points (only for charging batteries or small electrical appliances), two drinking water outlets and two stations for emptying waste water.

The regulation has been over a year in the making, having first been approved in spring 2024. Several revisions were made during this time, including a reduction in the initially proposed fee of 20 to 25 euros per night. That pricing structure was scrapped following the public consultation phase.

To reserve a space, users must apply to the Town Hall at least four working days in advance. Once approved, they will be assigned a space and provided with payment instructions. Only those who have paid and collected their pass will be permitted access to the designated area.

The regulation also sets a maximum stay of ten consecutive days. If the Council does not respond to a request within seven working days, the application will be automatically deemed rejected.