Musk satellites captured over Balearics

This is not the first time Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites have captured passing over the Balearics. They have been clocked over Menorca and Mallorca and now on Monday night Ibiza was the scene of an amazing spectacle in the sky as the Starlink satellites passed over the island, displaying an impressive luminous line moving in synchrony.

These satellites are part of the Starlink project, promoted by the US company SpaceX, which seeks to provide high-speed internet in remote areas or areas with little technological infrastructure.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, providing coverage to over 100 countries and territories.

It also aims to provide global mobile broadband. Starlink has been instrumental to SpaceX’s growth.

Starlink has been extensively used in the Russo-Ukrainian War, a role for which it has been contracted by the United States Department of Defense. Starshield, a military version of Starlink, is designed for government use.