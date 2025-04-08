Balearic tourist tax increase could be scrapped

The centre right minority Balearic government is negotiating with far right Vox the possibility of removing the increase in the Sustainable Tourism Tax (STT) - tourist tax - from the decree of tourism control measures and pushing it forward with the points that generate the most consensus, such as the control of illegal supply and the prohibition of tourist accommodation in multi-family buildings.

Sources from the regional government have explained that the fiscal issue is the one that generates the most rejection in the negotiations with the national leader of the Vox party Santiago Abascal’s people to push forward the decree, which is why the government has shown itself willing to finally not include it in a decree that it wants to approve as soon as possible, although there is still no closed agreement. The sources consulted admit that they are working ‘flat out’ and that ‘there is a rush’ to get the text out with the points that generate the most agreement.

On 7 March, the government presented its proposals to contain tourist saturation, including an increase in the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS) in June, July and August; a new tax on holiday vehicles and a ban on new tourist rental accommodation in multi-family dwellings. The proposal presented at that time included a new regulatory framework for the containment of tourist accommodation, measures against illegal tourist accommodation, with an increase in penalties up to 500,000 euros; the modification of the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS), which would not be paid in January and February, and with an increase of between 66 and 200 percent depending on the category of the establishment.

The modification of the Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS), which would not be paid in January and February, and with an increase of between 66 and 200 percent depending on the category of the establishment during the months of June, July and August; as well as a new tax on holiday vehicles with a variable rate depending on emissions and time spent on the islands of 30 to 80 euros.

In Tuesday’s plenary session, the Regional Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Jaume Bauzà, defended the need to increase the sustainable tourism tax (ITS) despite the fact that he considered that it ‘does not regulate tourist flows’ except in the case of cruise ships. This was his view on Tuesday during his speech in response to a question proposed by MÉS per Mallorca asking him to assess the upcoming tourist season on the islands.