Spanish frigate to escort Royal Navy aircraft carrier in Far East deployment

A Spanish Navy frigate will be one of the escorts for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Prince of Wales, as she heads to the Far East later this month as part of a "Show of Force" in the region. It is a clear sign of the excellent relations which exist between the British military and their Spanish counterparts.

The Spanish frigate, ESPS Mendez Nunez, will join the multi-nation Task Force at a time when there are fears over the future of the NATO alliance. Norway and Canada are also providing vessels for the Task Group which is based around the carrier Prince of Wales which will embark 24 F35 stealth jets.

The Spanish frigate will join a Royal Navy frigate and destroyer, and a Canadian and Norwegian frigate. Norway is also providing a support ship.



The deployment will last until November and the ships are expected to visit Singapore and Japan. The last deployment on this type took place two years ago and involved the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier which visited the Port of Palma on her way home.



As a Spanish ship forms part of the Task Force it is likely that the task group will visit a Spanish port either on their way to the Far East or on the way back.