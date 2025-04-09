Son Banya drugs clans' 200,000-euro investment reduced to rubble

Police and Palma Town Hall inspectors have calculated that the drugs clans in the Son Banya shanty town invested some 200,000 euros in works that were designed to aid their drugs trade. All of these works, needless to say, lacked planning permission. On Tuesday, the investment was reduced to rubble by municipal personnel.

Investigators have established that it took ten days for the whole project to be completed. There's little doubt that all the work was paid for in cash and without any invoices. Some of it, however, would appear to have been carried out by Son Banya residents with the necessary skills. During the demolition operation on Tuesday, two bulldozers plus cement mixers were discovered.

Nevertheless, the involvement of specialist companies would have been required, if only for the supply of materials, and police are still trying to establish who these companies were. The police have licence-plate numbers for trucks that were seen entering and leaving the shanty town around the time that the works were carried out.

The space that these works occupied was far from insignificant. For example, the concrete road that was created had an area of 8,000 square metres. While it is possible the police will be able to identify companies who were involved, holding any individuals in Son Banya to account will be an entirely different matter.

Even if individuals were to be identified, the chances are they would simply declare themselves insolvent and escape fines. Many residents have no obvious means of employment - legal, that is.