Palma backs down on fines for spending the night in a motorhome

A census has found vastly fewer vehicles than the mayor had claimed there were

Motorhome and caravan in Palma, Mallorca

Motorhome and caravan in the Son Hugo car park. | Fernando Fernández

Andrew EdePalma09/04/2025 16:36
TW
0

Palma Town Hall will not fine motorhome users for spending nights in their vehicles. A highly contentious provision of updated municipal ordinance, fines of up to 1,500 euros had been envisaged for being in motorhomes (and similar) overnight.

Following the period of public consultation for the ordinance and taking account of submissions, it has been decided to drop the threat of fines, so long as users don't cause a nuisance. This includes not having "activity" outside the vehicle, e.g. setting up a table and chairs.

The final text of the ordinance in respect of motorhomes is what was already stipulated under traffic regulations. For instance, a motorhome can't remain in the same place for more than ten days. The same applies to cars - in theory, at any rate.

Related news
Motorhomes in Palma, Mallorca

Town hall carrying out a census of motorhomes in Palma

More related news

Recreational caravanning groups had asked the town hall to stick to just the traffic regulations and to remove prohibition on "the use of vehicles used as housing with signs of permanence" that was in the original text. This wording was questioned for its ambiguity and was criticised for how it would affect vulnerable people living in caravans.

Therefore, the town hall will not impose fines for spending the night in motorhomes - "Just like in a car," says the mayor, Jaime Martínez. In any event, there will be no financial penalties for people in situations of social exclusion.

The town hall has meanwhile conducted an analysis of caravan settlements in the city and has located a total of 156 vehicles, some unoccupied, in areas where these vehicles are concentrated. There may be others elsewhere, but 156 is vastly different to the 5,000 that the mayor claimed there were in January.

Also in News

Watch your holiday money.

Don’t get caught in the cash trap in Mallorca

Palma is the best place to live in Mallorca.

We asked AI where the best place to live in Mallorca is and this is its response: ‘It’s ideal if you’re looking for balance’

Saturday's protest in Palma against government housing policy.

Balearic exodus because of housing crisis

Balearics still trying to figure how best to control tourism.

Balearic tourist tax increase could be scrapped

Most viewed
Most Commented