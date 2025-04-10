Now the drugs clans have put up marquees in Son Banya
Shield from drones' cameras is needed
The demolition of illegal works at the Son Banya shanty town having been completed, the drugs clans have retaliated by erecting two marquees, which naturally enough don't have a Palma Town Hall licence.
They can erect as many shelters as they like but each shelter will be dismantled by the police. Goes up, comes down. They'll soon get tired of that game. The police are acting responsibly and doing their best on behalf of the island's citizens who want these drug dealers sent packing from Mallorca.