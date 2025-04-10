Now the drugs clans have put up marquees in Son Banya

Andrew Ede
Palma
10/04/2025 09:18
The demolition of illegal works at the Son Banya shanty town having been completed, the drugs clans have retaliated by erecting two marquees, which naturally enough don't have a Palma Town Hall licence.

A key reason for doing this is that the dealers know that the police use small, barely detectable drones that fly at high altitude and which can record drug transactions. This is evidence that could be devastating for them in a court case.

When the police became aware of the marquees on Wednesday, they ordered those involved to stop putting up any more. The town hall is expected to react quickly by sending municipal teams back into Son Banya and remove the marquees.

The clans do not want to return to the former way of selling, which was directly from families' shanties. When there were raids, there were many arrests. By having separate sales points, they believe there is less risk of arrest.

