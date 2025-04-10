Millions of Britons spending Easter in the UK

Mallorca could miss out

The big question this Easter in Mallorca and across Spain is the weather.

The big question this Easter in Mallorca and across Spain is the weather. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma10/04/2025 16:41
TW
0

VisitEngland’s Easter Trip Tracker survey, published today, indicates that 10.6 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the Easter weekend, bringing an estimated £3.9 billion boost to the economy. This is also more than the 6.7 million, 12% of Brits, who are planning a trip abroad this Easter.

The figures are roughly on par with last year’s Easter Trip Tracker when 11 million Brits had definitely planned an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the long weekend. In 2023, the figure was 6.5 million.
A further 3.4 million people surveyed this year were undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Easter weekend. The top reasons for those were around ‘waiting to see what the weather is like’ and ‘waiting to see if I can afford it’.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said: “Tourism businesses and destinations will be looking to the critical Easter weekend for much needed cash flow after the lean winter months so it’s encouraging to see many of us are planning a holiday at home.

Related news
Balearics still trying to figure how best to control tourism.

Balearic tourist tax increase could be scrapped

More related news

"From walking in our beautiful countryside with the promise of a pub lunch or on a city break exploring contemporary culture in our buzzing cities to enjoying fish and chips on the beach in our stunning seaside locations, there really is nowhere quite like Britain in springtime.

“We also know from our latest research that the cost of living remains a concern and while people are still keen to take a break, many are booking late, taking shorter breaks, wanting to save on accommodation, activities and eating out, making it difficult for businesses to plan in advance.

"So a rallying cry to please go out and explore the amazing destinations and attractions here on our doorstep this spring, tourism businesses will be very pleased to see you.” Of those definitely planning an overnight domestic trip during the Easter break, the majority were planning a short-break of one-to-three nights.

Also in News

Balearics still trying to figure how best to control tourism.

Balearic tourist tax increase could be scrapped

Halle Berry leaving hospital in Palma.

The Hollywood star who thought she lost her job after Mallorca accident

Image for redevelopment of Plaça Major in Palma, Mallorca

Palma Plaça Major traders - "We're being ripped off"

Playa de Palma, Mallorca

No rise in the tourist tax, but Mallorca's hoteliers incensed by government plan for holiday rentals

Most viewed
Most Commented