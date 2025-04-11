Study shows "significant increase in public discontent" with Mallorca's tourism model

Tourism blamed for higher prices

Almost all residents of Mallorca directly associate tourism with rising prices, this being a finding from a study of the social sustainability of tourism. 98.4% of residents, based on a survey of 440, are of this opinion.

The survey was by Fundament, a not-for-profit organisation that addresses issues of social coexistence. The third survey of its kind, the president, Frank Hoeft, says: "The 2024 edition of our study marks a turning point in the relationship between Mallorcan society and tourism. The data show that social unrest not only persists but has intensified significantly, manifesting itself both in perceptions and in the active mobilisation of the population."

Another finding is that 97.7% of respondents believe that Mallorca's economy would be more resilient with a greater diversity of industries. "There is a consensus," Hoeft notes, "that extends to those working in the tourism sector."

For the first time, the survey indicates that more than half of respondents (51.6%) report having participated in a tourism-related demonstration or activity during the year (2024). Over 70% of respondents believe that both the government and tourism companies must jointly assume responsibility for the side effects of tourism in Mallorca.

"The report shows a significant increase in public discontent with regard to the effects of the current tourism model. It also reveals a polarisation in visions of the future. While a significant group explicitly rejects every aspect of the current tourism model, another sector advocates preserving elements such as ecological balance and local sovereignty in tourism decisions."

