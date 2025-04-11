No fine for sleeping in Palma public spaces

Palma Town Hall is to eliminate fines for sleeping on the street. This will be a change under the revised civic ordinance, the final version of which is to be presented and voted on next week. At present there are fines of between €100 and €1,500, although in the case of vulnerable individuals, penalties have rarely if ever been applied.

The ordinance will maintain the prohibition on "using public benches and seats for purposes other than those for which they are intended" (whatever these are) and on camping in public spaces. Camping is understood to constitute "the permanent installation of elements, furniture, tents, or similar", unless expressly authorised. Washing and the washing of clothes in fountains, ponds or similar will also continue to be subject to fines.

There is to be a tightening of regulations for electric scooters. Mandatory helmets must be approved ones and reflective vests must be visible "without any obstruction, such as a backpack or similar".

The police are already able to immobilise scooters if they lack mandatory insurance (with a minimum coverage of €120,000), but they will now also be able to even if users have policies but can't provide proof when they are stopped. Users will therefore have to carry their insurance papers.

The final version of the ordinance, which will not include fines for spending nights in motorhomes or caravans, will include further regulations in respect of the sale of alcohol after midnight, the sale of alcohol to minors, and the use of drugs.