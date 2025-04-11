Virgilio Moreno: “The Eco Rally Mallorca - Inca Ciutat pursues the same objectives as us in terms of sustainability”

Inca, the capital of Raiguer region of Mallorca, will once again be the main centre of operations for the fifth edition of the Eco Rallye Mallorca - Inca Ciutat. In addition to the Inca Ciutat Cup and the Spanish Championship categories, activities on sustainability, recycling and energy efficiency have been taking place. The mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno, explains the details of Inca’s involvement in this well-established event, in which the Town Council of Inca is one of the pillars of its success.

- What is the reason for this consolidated collaboration between the municipality and the Eco Rallye Mallorca - Inca Ciutat?

– Mainly because, when they came to explain the project to us in 2020, we saw an opportunity to raise awareness of issues that were important five years ago and even more so now. These issues are sustainable mobility and new ways of obtaining renewable energy. Inca is a municipality that stands out for its strategic location and good land communications and, obviously, in terms of mobility we have become a connectivity hub. For all these reasons, the Eco Rally Mallorca - Inca Ciutat is a great showcase for promoting everything related to sustainable mobility and it also coincides with one of the strategic lines of the Inca government team, in terms of electric mobility. In Inca we are concentrating more and more vehicles from different services such as street cleaning or the brigade and the local police. Ultimately, the Eco Rallye Mallorca pursues the same objectives in terms of sustainability as our political action at the head of the Council of Inca.

- What aspects would you highlight from this edition?

– As well as emphasising that it is now a consolidated event with proposals such as the Energy Challenge and the rally itself, this year I think we should mention the electric charging point set up in the courtyard of the General Luque barracks during the competition and which will be the largest in the Balearics. Although it is removable, the fixed installation to provide the necessary energy already exists and can be used in each edition so that the participating drivers can recharge their vehicles without any problem. This coincides with the project that we are developing from the Town Hall, already awarded, to install fifty paid fast and semi-fast electric recharging points distributed in different points and squares of the municipality. In this sense, we will be pioneers in providing a service of this type, both to the inhabitants themselves and to visitors to our city, as well as reinforcing other attractions such as our gastronomy, commerce and heritage.

- What challenges does Inca face in terms of sustainability and the environment?

– We must continue to insist on sustainable mobility, because that will also benefit other environmental areas. We are planning the first stages of a project to provide the city with electric bicycles with different stops at various points in the municipality so that citizens can use them, as is already done in cities with a high number of motor vehicles. We believe that this year we will be able to have a pilot test and, at the same time, we already have civic axes such as the one that links the Binissalem road with Jaume I and Jaume II through the Ronda Migjorn. These are initiatives that reinforce our concept of a city in 10 minutes, in which you can be anywhere in a very short time, either on foot or using a sustainable means of transport.

– All these initiatives must be accompanied by a change in the mentality of the population...

– Indeed, and projects like eMallorca Experience help these ideas to reach society better. I give the example of the youngest members of society, who through the energy challenge with exercise bikes or the recycling workshops are increasingly aware of environmental and sustainability issues. This is reflected in other areas, such as the Consell d’Infants, where many issues related to the natural environment, sustainability and alternative energies are proposed. We are on the right track, but we need to provide the tools and facilities so that those who choose to use these mobility options can do so, such as tax incentives for the purchase of vehicles.

- What local infrastructure projects are underway?

– I would highlight the photovoltaic pergola that has begun to be installed at the Palau Municipal d’Esports or the photovoltaic park at the Son Fiol well, which provides a direct power supply to the water pumps. I would also highlight the creation of energy communities, something we have been working on for some time. In the Serral de ses Monges we will carry out an important sustainable rehabilitation project with Next Generation funds.

A multicoloured spectacle

On March 22 the participants of the Eco Rally Mallorca-Inca Ciutat bid farewell to another edition of an event that is increasingly present both on the national and regional calendars and that, in addition to filling the island’s landscapes and roads with colour with its caravan of hybrid and electric vehicles, has treated motor enthusiasts to a particularly environmentally friendly event that was complemented by a series of parallel activities aimed at all audiences.

In 2025, Inca was once again the capital of a pioneering event in the Balearic Islands that forms part of the multidisciplinary eMallorca Experience project. The municipality of Es Raiguer, the starting point and finishing line of the two-part competition, is the epicentre of an event that has been promoting and accelerating sustainable development through the efficient use of clean energy and new technologies for five years now.

The Eco Rally is sponsored by OKMobility, Hyundai, Globatecnic and Scoobic and has the collaboration of the Conselleria d’Empresa, Ocupació i Energia - Institut Balear de l’Energia, Ecoilles A3, Hotels VIVA, Amer Obres i Serveis, FAIB, RACE, Esports Illes Balears, Fundació Mallorca Turisme and Consorci Serra de Tramuntana.

The kings of energy efficiency

The fifth edition of the Eco Rallye Mallorca-Inca Ciutat ended reinforcing its commitment to the environment, sustainable mobility and energy efficiency at the wheel. Increasingly ingrained in the calendar, the competition organised by eMallorca Experience and the Town Council of Inca closed another instalment on the island’s roads after recognising the work and effort of the most regular and environmentally friendly teams and drivers.

The event, which counts towards the 2025 Spanish Alternative Energy Championship, crowned the champions in the different categories in the Plaza de España in Inca after two days of testing through a demanding and selective course that had put the skill of the participants to the test.

In the Electric category, José Antonio Luján, from the Renault España team, once again won, extending his triumphs from previous editions with Carlos Sasplugas as his co-driver. Second place went to another benchmark in the event, José Manuel Pérez Aicart, and his partner Adolfo González. The podium was completed by two other representatives of the Hyundai Top Cable Ecoteam: Alejandro and Víctor Laquidain.

The Plug-in Hybrid classification was dominated by Esteve Monjo and Alexandra García, of Cupra Motor Palma, who finished ahead of the Toyotas of Ángel Santos and Mario Osma and Pablo García and Tyffany Arujo.

In the Hybrid category, Laura Aparicio and Alba Cano, of the Auto Hebdo Sport team, won convincingly. Iván Solera and David Sánchez, of Infova Automoción, finished in second place, and Alfonso Gil and Carlos Herranz, of Toyota Kobe Motor, took third place.