Top British DJ brings some 70s and 80s disco nostalgia to Mallorca

At the grooving young age of 20, DJ Paul Dimmock from Hammersmith, London, played his first set at Hotel 33 in Mallorca, which led to a nightly slot at BCM. And now his illustrious music career has gone full circle. From next Friday, Paul will be behind the deck as the in-house DJ performing a very special night in homage to the greatest sounds and voices of 70s discos, with a touch of the 80s as well.

“It’s not out there anymore. People don’t dance in clubs, they’re too busy taking selfies. I want people to not only dance and have a great time, but also reconnect with some of the best music to have been produced,” he said. “The 70s and early 80s were great decades for music on both sides of the Atlantic. Think Studio 54. We had the likes of Barry White, Aretha Franklin, The Jacksons from the States. Then we had to the eclectic mix of the early 80s in the UK, New Romantic, electro pop, Mods, all that, it was a great time to be in music.

"But for me, it’s the 70s disco. The music takes people back to a great era of dance and happiness, and music plays such an important role in all our lives. It conjures up memories, feelings, sentiments and we always turn to it when we’re either feeling sad or happy,” Paul passionately explained.

And Paul has also has an extremely successful business, Sunflower Music, which for the best past of 25 years has been producing tailored signature tracks and tunes for some of the most prestigious companies - from hotels to airlines and retail outlets all over the world including the likes of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, H10 hotels in over 30 countries to Rialto Living in Palma.

During that time he has been the DJ for some of the very best artists from Amy Winehouse to Take That, Oasis and Diana Ross, to name just a few. “And now, to go full circle, thanks to Julio Bruno at Lio, here I am back in Mallorca where I guess it all began, including a stint at the beach club in Cap Falco.

"My set is called Nostalgia because that's what it's all about. And apart from the people, be they residents or holidaymakers of my generation, I know it's going to also appeal to young people of all nationalities.

“I hope we can connect with the younger generations because they’ll then find out about what they’ve been missing all these years because much of the music in the clubs today not only sounds the same, but also draws on influences from the 70s and 80s. So apart from the great nostalgia there’s a bit of musical history for everyone. Plus there’s the Lio Back To The Future show which is another must to put in your diary.” This starts next month.