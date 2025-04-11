Balearic Government and Vox reach an agreement on the measures in the Tourist Containment Decree

The Balearic Government approved the Tourism Containment Measures decree law this Friday, following an agreement between Marga Prohens’ (PP) executive and Vox after resolving earlier disagreements. As part of the pact, Vox secured a commitment to rule out both an increase in the eco-tax and the introduction of a new tax on rental cars and private vehicles used for tourism.

The main measures of the new decree are:

- Prohibition of new accommodation in multi-family dwellings

The creation of new tourist accommodation in multi-family dwellings is generally prohibited on all islands.

In order to renew existing licences for this type of dwellings, quality requirements are tightened through regulatory development.

- Exchange of vacancies without growth and transitional stock exchange

The exchange of tourist vacancies between private individuals is once again permitted, but without the possibility of increasing the total supply.

The change of use of tourist establishments to residential housing is enabled.

An empty and transitory stock exchange is created to manage vacancies and maintain control of the carrying capacity, avoiding abrupt decreases.

The moratoriums will remain active until the island councils define the ceilings and capacity criteria.

- Increased sanctions against illegal supply

The fight against unregulated tourist rentals is reinforced.

Online platforms will be obliged to require the tourist registration number to allow marketing, sharing responsibility with the owners.

General increase of 25% in penalties:

- Very serious: from €50,001 to €500,000 (previously €40,001 - 400,000).

- Serious: from 5,001 to 50,000 euros (previously 4,001 - 40,000).

- Minor: up to 5,000 euros (previously up to 4,000 euros).

Sanctioned landlords will be eligible for reductions of up to 80% if they allocate the property to social or limited-price renting. The beneficiary of the rental income will be the autonomous community.

- New saturated zones and reconversion of the offer

The island councils are empowered to declare saturated tourist zones and reconversion zones, subject to the presentation of a strategic plan.

Establishments located in these areas will be eligible for an extraordinary modernisation scheme.

They will be allowed to increase the built-up area by up to 10 %, but without any increase in height or bed places.

Declared areas will have priority in the allocation of public aid.

Their integration in tourism quality certification processes will be mandatory.