The separate Obama lives in Mallorca

As far as we, the press, know the Obamas love Mallorca but they have never been on the island at the same time together. Rumours of a divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama have forced the former First Lady of the United States to speak out.

On the Work in Progress podcast she explained that eight years after leaving the White House and with two adult daughters, she now has the opportunity to control her own schedule and make decisions for herself: ‘I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought others wanted me to do.’ For years now Michelle has been travelling without her husband, trips that have often taken her to Mallorca.

Michelle Obama, a not infrequent visitor to Mallorca, returned to Mallorca last summer. Extensive security for the former first lady led to speculation that Barack Obama would also be coming to Mallorca, but he did not Her entourage headed for the Vinagrella estate in Llubi, owned by her good friends the former US ambassador to Spain, James Costos, and his partner, the designer Michael S. Smith.

The former First Lady has regularly stayed with friends the former U.S. ambassador to Spain, James Costos, and his partner, Michael Smith, one of the world’s leading interior designers, at a luxurious villa which costs at least 4,000 euros per week to rent. According to Villa-Choice, Villa Xarbet is a large holiday villa near the village of Llubi. It sleeps 16 people and is the perfect place for a celebration, such as a wedding.

The first time she visited the island was in 2010, when Barack Obama was still the president of the United States. It was an official trip on which Michelle, accompanied by her daughter Sasha, visited the then King and Queen at Marivent. Former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, together with the then Princess Letizia, received the party and they were photographed on the terrace of the Royal Family’s residence in Palma. During the meeting, Letizia presented them with necklaces made by Balearic artisans and it took place after the mother and daughter had visited Malaga, Marbella, Granada and Ronda.

Then last year, the former US President Barack Obama enjoyed a holiday on the island playing golf at the Son Gual course with a group of friends, but not his wife. He arrived in Mallorca by private jet and ironically was believed to have been staying at the home of their close friend James Costos, whom he appointed ambassador to Spain in 2013.

Obama is a major golf fan and he was on the course early in the morning. For the local tourism authorities, who want to encourage more US tourists, the arrival of the former president was warmly welcomed. A whole series of serving and former US presidents have visited Mallorca, ranging from the late George Bush (father) to Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton was the first serving US president to visit the island arriving on Air Force 1 in the summer of 1996.