Living in a cave in Mallorca
"I ain’t gonna live forever; I just want to live while I’m alive"
Lothar has always refused help from social services. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Llucmajor13/04/2025 19:39
Lothar Bünde is 64. He has lived in a cave in the Ses Mosques torrent in Cala Blava (Llucmajor) for some twenty years. His days are much the same. He heads off to an Eroski supermarket with a chair and sits outside with a cup, hoping for some coins. When he has enough, he buys a large bottle of Aurum beer, his preferred brand.
