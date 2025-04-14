Body found floating off Mallorca

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of death of a man whose body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found on Sunday afternoon near Cala Tuent, Escorca, in the mountains. According to Guardia Civil sources, it was a pleasure boat that reported the location of the body about six miles from the Sa Mola tower.

A Guardia Civil helicopter and agents from the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) were dispatched to the location and managed to recover the body. It was taken to the naval base in Puerto Soller, where the judicial authorities removed the body and took it to the Forensic Anatomical Institute.

According to the initial investigations, the body could belong to a man. However, it has not been possible to determine his identity as he was in an advanced state of decomposition and some of his limbs were missing. Now it will be the forensic experts who will perform the corresponding autopsy to try to determine the causes of death and will try to extract a DNA sample to find out his identity.

One of the main hypotheses that the investigators are working with is that it could be a migrant who lost his life trying to reach the Balearics from Algeria in a small boat. This is the sixteenth body of a possible migrant found in the waters or on the coasts of the Balearics so far this year.

According to the Government Delegation in the Balearics, the judicial authorities are investigating the other 15 cases to try to establish the identities of the deceased. Entities such as the Red Cross and Caminando Fronteras maintain that all of them could be people who were on board at least six boats, with a total of 85 passengers, who have disappeared on the migratory route since the end of last December.