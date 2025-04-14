Body found floating off Mallorca
Could be a migrant who died during crossing in a small boat
The Guardia Civil is handling the investigation. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/04/2025 10:30
The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of death of a man whose body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found on Sunday afternoon near Cala Tuent, Escorca, in the mountains. According to Guardia Civil sources, it was a pleasure boat that reported the location of the body about six miles from the Sa Mola tower.
Person or persons are facilitating these migrants and in this case are guilty of manslaughter or even first-degree murder by their callous despatch of the individuals in unsuitable boats for the journey and, no doubt, insufficient food and water for the duration. The police need to identify the people responsible and, with international cooperation, arrest and put them on trial. Migrant trafficking is the new drug smuggling and the perpetrators need to be stopped.