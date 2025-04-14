France to take a new look at the status of British second home owners
Director General of Foreigners has taken up the matter
The French Senator for Savoie Martine Berthet | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/04/2025 12:20
The French Senator for Savoie Martine Berthet, who the Bulletin has been in regular contact with, contacted the Bulletin last month to share a copy of the letter she sent to the Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau regarding the conditions for authorising British nationals who own second homes to reside in France.
