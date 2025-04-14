France to take a new look at the status of British second home owners

The French Senator for Savoie Martine Berthet, who the Bulletin has been in regular contact with, contacted the Bulletin last month to share a copy of the letter she sent to the Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau regarding the conditions for authorising British nationals who own second homes to reside in France.

Dear Sir,

Further to my letter of 25 September regarding British nationals who own second homes in France and the conditions for their residence permits in our country, I have been approached by Mr Alan Jones, who has been collecting survey data since December 2023 on the experience of applicants, with a particular focus on the VLS-T visa (Where appropriate, a temporary long-stay visa VLS-T can be issued to people who are certain that they will not extend their stay beyond the duration of their visa).

And she has received a very encouraging response.

“MINISTRY

OF THE INTERIOR

Liberty

Equality

Fraternity.

Mrs Martine BERTHET

Minister of State Senator of Savoy

Ref.: 25-005219-A/ BDC-CE/ ES

Madam Senator,

You have drawn my attention to the difficulties encountered by British nationals who own second homes in France in obtaining a long-stay visa, and you have forwarded to me your proposals for improving the procedure in this regard. Attentive to your concerns, I have forwarded your correspondence to the Director General of Foreigners in France for a new and appropriate examination of the situation.

I will be sure to keep you informed of the follow-up to your request.

In the meantime, I remain, Senator, yours faithfully.

Bruno Retailleau

Clearly, the matter is not going away in France and one wonders, or rather hopes, that the Spanish may follow France’s example.