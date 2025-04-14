Discover the best excursion in Mallorca this Easter: “Island Tour” by train, tram and boat

If you live in Mallorca and are looking for something to do this Easter, we have the perfect plan for you. The “Island Tour” excursion allows you to enjoy one of its most emblematic routes combining history, landscape, gastronomy and sea. Ideal for families, groups of friends or couples, this experience combines three excursions in a single day. And best of all: it is designed for residents.

What is the “Island Tour” excursion?

It is a complete experience that takes you from Palma to the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Along the route you will enjoy three very different but equally special means of transport: the century-old Sóller Train, the traditional tram that connects Sóller with its port, and a boat trip with Barcos Azules to Sa Calobra, one of the most spectacular spots on the north coast of Mallorca. It is a round-trip route that you can do with a guide or on your own, adapting it to your pace and preferences.

Start in Palma with the Sóller Train

The journey starts in Plaza de España, from the station of the historic Sóller Train, which connects the capital with the valley on an unforgettable route. This wooden train, in operation since 1912, allows you to relive the past while passing through tunnels, viaducts and landscapes that combine almond trees, olive trees and dry stone terraces. For greater convenience, it is also possible to start the journey at Son Sardina station, where there is free parking for those arriving by car from other municipalities.

Tour Sóller and go down to the port by tram

When you arrive in Sóller, you can take the opportunity to stroll through the old town, visit its charming station and admire the works of Miró or Picasso, have a drink on a terrace or explore its shops and markets. From the centre of the village, the historic tramway runs through the valley to the Port of Sóller, passing through cobbled streets and orange groves, with views of the sea and the mountains. This short stretch, which takes just 15 minutes, is one of the most iconic postcards of Mallorca and an experience that combines tradition and natural beauty.

Barcos Azules takes you to Sa Calobra

Once in the port, the sea crossing along the north coast begins with Barcos Azules. The boat or catamaran trip takes you along cliffs, hidden coves, sea caves and mountains that plummet into the sea. After less than an hour's sailing you reach Sa Calobra, one of the jewels of the Tramuntana, where crystal clear waters, a pebble beach and the spectacular Torrent de Pareis await you.

In Sa Calobra you will have free time to do whatever you feel like doing. You can sunbathe, stroll through the tunnel excavated in the rock that leads to the Torrent de Pareis or sit down to enjoy a good meal. The area has several restaurants where you can enjoy paella or Mallorcan cuisine in front of the sea, in a unique and protected natural environment.

What if the weather is bad?

If the sea conditions do not allow sailing, the excursion becomes an excellent alternative. The train journey from Palma to Sóller is maintained, with a free visit to the town, the possibility of eating in one of its restaurants and strolling through the valley. It is a day that is still special, with no need to cancel or postpone anything. Moreover, this more leisurely version allows you to rediscover Sóller at your leisure, enjoying its architecture, its local products and its natural surroundings.

At your own pace or with a guide, you choose

One of the great advantages of this excursion is that it adapts to you. You can opt for the ‘at your own pace’ option, with the freedom to manage your own schedule, or the guided tour, with everything organised and the company of a guide who enriches the experience with explanations and context. Both options are available throughout Easter Week.

Why is it ideal for Easter?

This excursion coincides with the school holidays and is perfect for the whole family. It offers the possibility of leaving from Palma or from Son Sardina, it allows you to combine sea and mountain in a single day, and includes free time for a leisurely lunch. It is also an opportunity to rediscover Mallorca from a different perspective, enjoying your own island as a visitor. It is a perfect opportunity to make a getaway without leaving the island, with everything organised and with the guarantee of reliable local companies such as Sóller Train and Barcos Azules.

Book your “Island Tour” excursion now

Don't miss this opportunity. Live one of the most complete, authentic and exciting experiences that can be done in Mallorca. This Easter, treat yourself and your loved ones to a day out.

Book a place on the Mallorca Tour and enjoy Mallorca at your own pace.