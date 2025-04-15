Mallorca's restaurants and clubs anticipate another season of lower tourist spending

Mallorca's restaurants and nightclubs are anticipating a tourism season similar to that of 2024, when tourist spending was well down on the previous year. The restaurants pointed to a 20% fall in turnover, a reason given having been the increased costs of accommodation and flights. Another was that tourists weren't spending savings that had been accumulated during the pandemic.

Juanmi Ferrer, president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, says people are making the effort to save and travel, but that they don't have the same spending power. As 2025 is expected to be much the same as 2024, the restaurants are looking to contain their prices in order to encourage consumption or, at least, not contribute to driving it away further.

March was never destined to have been a particularly busy month because of the late Easter, but it was disappointing even so. As an example, revenue was apparently down by some 50% in Alcudia and Playa de Muro compared with last March, but then Easter 2024 was at the end of March. There again, the weather made the month worse than had been expected. "March was bad: bad weather and few people," says Ferrer. And the weather may affect hopes for the Easter break. "Easter is four days long. If you get one rainy day, it's only three."

As for the clubs, they plan to contain prices but they are also looking at a shorter season. An attempt to extend the season in 2024 ended up backfiring on many clubs. The president of the ABONE nightlife association, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, believes a "realistic" schedule would be from May 15 to mid-September. "We will adapt to reality. Last year we tried to extend the season and realised that the season was what it was."

The two associations agree in highlighting the difficulties they face in planning for the tourism season by comparison with the hotels, which have their bookings to go on. "They can plan months in advance," says Pérez-Marsá. The restaurants and clubs cannot. Ferrer made a similar point about planning the other day. He was speaking in the context of the negotiations for the hospitality industry collective bargaining agreement. By publicising the challenges they face, the restaurants and clubs are sending out a message to the unions and are also reinforcing their view that they should have a separate agreement.