Briton seriously injured in traffic pile-up

Three cars were involved in a serious multiple accident on the main road on Tuesday morning, leaving five injured, two of them in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mateu Orfila hospital in Menorca. The accident occurred at around 10.30 am, causing significant delays and forcing the road to be closed and traffic to be diverted.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Alaior, between the turn-offs for Son Bou and Cala en Porter. According to initial reports, one of the three cars involved had crossed into the oncoming lane while travelling in the direction of Mahon.

That car was occupied only by the driver, a 21-year-old Spanish male. The other two cars were carrying two people in each vehicle, two of British origin and two of Spanish nationality. Due to the wreckage of the cars involved the fire brigade had to cut two people free.

The 21-year-old man and a 59-year-old British woman, who remain hospitalised in the ICU, have been transferred to the Mateu Orfila hospital in a serious condition after the polytrauma code was activated.

A 19-year-old woman has also been transferred to the Juaneda Clinic in Ciutadella after the polytrauma code was activated, as has a 29-year-old Spanish woman with multiple traumas who has been admitted to the ward for observation at the Juaneda Clinic in Maó. Another person has suffered minor injuries and was treated on site, without the need for an ambulance.