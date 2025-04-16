Fines up to half a million euros for illegal holiday letting in Mallorca

As of today (Wednesday, April 16), illegal holiday lets in the Balearics will be liable to fines of up to 500,000 euros. There has been a 25% increase in fines, which now range from 5,000 for the least serious to 500,000 for the most serious.

Severity of the fine is determined by various factors, e.g. repeat offences or if the property is subject to a form of price control (VPO properties, for instance). The highest profile cases and the ones to have attracted the highest fines have involved whole buildings with apartments let out to tourists illegally.

The Balearic Government's tourism containment decree includes revised provisions for illegal lets. One concerns the involvement of local police forces and the state security forces - Guardia Civil and National Police - in tourist inspection tasks and, above all, in the fight against illegal accommodation.

In certain cases, fines can be reduced by eighty per cent if owners agree to make their properties available for an affordable rent scheme controlled by the government.

The new fines regime comes at a time when it is evident that illegal holiday lets continue to be advertised on Airbnb. The Council of Mallorca says it is well aware of the situation. "The tourism department is currently in talks with Airbnb to reach an agreement with the aim of removing as many illegal listings as possible." One aspect of this is the removal of ads that are clearly illegal; these include caravans and tents.