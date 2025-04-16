Mallorca raccoon and snake warning

The presence of raccoons and snakes, in the municipality of Bunyola, one of the most important and extensive natural areas of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, has led the local council to warn residents on social networks, as well as offering advice on how to act in case of encountering these types of animals, invasive species that can affect a varied ecosystem rich in flora and fauna, with high numbers of captures throughout the Serra environment.

The council explains that with the arrival of spring and the rise in temperatures, some species come out of their winter hideouts, highlighting the capture of four raccoons in the area, especially at night, when raccoons are most active, as well as warning of the detection of snakes in the area.

These species move around in humid environments and have a varied diet, eating fruit, eggs, small mammals and that they can attack poultry and chicken coops, so it is advisable to take preventive measures.

In order to capture them, traps and bait are used that are not harmful or affect other species. If spotted it is recommended to contact the COFIB, the Consortium for the Recovery of the Fauna of the Balearics by calling 971144107. They will provide information on how to control the animals and will also report their approximate location so that they can be captured.

But it is not just Bunyola. If invasive species are found, the Government’s Species Protection Service must be notified and urgent action is taken to control the invasion. Some islets in Mallorca, where snakes have already arrived, are also being checked and monitored. Similarly, control of the raccoon in the Serra de Tramuntana, in Mallorca, has been intensified with the acquisition of 150 cages and 85 photo-detection cameras and the reinforcement of the field team with a full-time person and a vehicle.

Furthermore, seven urban reserves have been created for the Pitiusan lizards with the support of the town councils and the local governments of Ibiza and Formentera. In each reserve, 30 artificial refuges for the lizards and explanatory signs have been installed and 400 native plants that they feed on have been planted. The dangers to be avoided have been identified, especially the presence of predators such as cats and snakes.