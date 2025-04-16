Mallorca Files star to give free event for Bulletin readers

One of the stars of the hit BBC and Amazon crime series, The Mallorca Files, Elen Rhys, will be hosting a free event for Bulletin readers at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa at 11.30am on Saturday April 26. Refreshments will be served and their is ample parking.



She will be answering questions from Bulletin editor Jason Moore and the audience will also be allowed to ask questions.

The event is free and all you have to do is send us an email saying that you would like to attend and with how many people. Email: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es Confirm your attendance as soon as possible because there are limited places.

Elen Rhys (born 2 September 1983) is a Welsh actress, known for her roles as Gwen in the 2011 film Panic Button and Miranda Blake in the BBC drama The Mallorca Files. She was also one of the stars of the hit BBC thriller The One That Got Away.



On the Saturday April 26 the Mallorca Country Club will be holding an "English Day" with croquet on the lawn and a traditionl English tea will also be served.