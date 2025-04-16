Mallorca Files star to give free event for Bulletin readers

At the Mallorca Country Club on Saturday April 26

The Council of Mallorca's gala dinner with the stars in London
Jason Moore16/04/2025 12:36
TW
1

One of the stars of the hit BBC and Amazon crime series, The Mallorca Files, Elen Rhys, will be hosting a free event for Bulletin readers at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa at 11.30am on Saturday April 26. Refreshments will be served and their is ample parking.

She will be answering questions from Bulletin editor Jason Moore and the audience will also be allowed to ask questions.

Related news
Fourth series of The Mallorca Files?

We want a fourth series of the Mallorca Files!

More related news

The event is free and all you have to do is send us an email saying that you would like to attend and with how many people. Email: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es Confirm your attendance as soon as possible because there are limited places.

Elen Rhys (born 2 September 1983) is a Welsh actress, known for her roles as Gwen in the 2011 film Panic Button and Miranda Blake in the BBC drama The Mallorca Files. She was also one of the stars of the hit BBC thriller The One That Got Away.

On the Saturday April 26 the Mallorca Country Club will be holding an "English Day" with croquet on the lawn and a traditionl English tea will also be served.

Ted Beckham and Hilary Meredith-Beckham join the Council of Mallorca for a gala dinner at the Wallace Collection Museum in London. Pictured, from left: Ted Beckham, José Marcial Rodríguez, Llorenç Galmés, Sandra West and Susanna Sciacovelli.

Photo gallery

The Council of Mallorca's gala dinner with the stars in London

The Council of Mallorca tonight, Wednesday, held a gala ‘Mallorca En Esencia’ dinner at the Wallace Collection Museum in central London to thank the UK, the British travel industry and Britons passionate about the island for their support. Guests included the Beckhams, Lord and Dame Mary Archer, Laura Hamilton and Elen Rhys. All photos by Timothy Anderson.

Also in News

The French Senator for Savoie Martine Berthet

France to take a new look at the status of British second home owners

Rain in Palma, Mallorca

Mallorca's restaurants and clubs anticipate another season of lower tourist spending

The scene of the accident in Menorca.

Briton seriously injured in traffic pile-up

Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma Mallorca

Balearic travel agencies attack government holiday lets' policy

Most viewed
Most Commented