Take a look at Palma’s new seafront

A small army of construction workers have been hard at it since early morning on Wednesday to finish off the last few loose ends and complete the bulk of the work on the new Paseo Maritimo de Palma project. Working against the clock, the paving and finishing touches to the cycle lane are being completed so that citizens can enjoy the remodelled area this Easter holiday.

Workers are still working on finishing the flowerbeds, signposting the cycle lane and on the pavements, where lorries can still be seen unloading materials. The Port Authority intends to complete the roads for road traffic by the end of the day, which already have their final layout, flanked by trees, palm trees and shrubs, the planting of which has been intensified in recent weeks, as part of the final phase of the project.

The final work will not be considered finished, in principle, until October, as there are still some loose ends to be tied up, such as the remaining work to remove the Peraires bridge and the Plaza de Santo Domingo, and when the refurbishment of the new Club de Mar is expected to be finished.

Both the infrastructure next to the Club de Mar and the bridge of the Mediterráneo building were demolished on 22 February in an express operation that finished earlier than expected. It was precisely one of the most complex stages of this project, but it had the good fortune to be accelerated in such a way that the operation went from taking three days, with traffic cuts that would affect the whole area, to being completed in a single day.

Another of the fundamental points of the project was the expropriation of the Social Club, the discotheque that was located next to the building of the old Hotel Mediterráneo. After months of back and forth, the central government proceeded to expropriate the nightclub, whose owners have finally decided to manage the old Victoria discotheque, on the ground floor of the Hotel Melià Victoria.