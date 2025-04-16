Mallorca-based yacht sunk off Sicily to be raised

The Palma-based superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily in August, killing British tech mogul Mike Lynch and six others, is to be raised and brought to shore next month, an investigator said on Tuesday. There were 22 passengers on board, including 12 crew and 10 guests, when the yacht sank.

The inquest in the UK is examining the deaths of Lynch and his daughter, Hannah, 18, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer, who were also British nationals.

The others who died were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the yacht. He had lived in Palma for years and was an extremely popular character and is still very sadly missed. Angela Bacares, Lynch’s wife and Hannah’s mother, was among the 15 survivors.

Not only had Bayesian been based in Mallorca, in particular the Club de Mar in Palma and Port Adriano, for many summer seasons, according to nautical industry sources consulted by the Bulletin, she also underwent regular refits in Palma. The skipper of the yacht lives on Mallorca.

The Bulletin reported back in August that a crowdfunding site set up to raise funds for the crew of the British-flagged Bayesian, had hit its target of 10,000 euros. The Mallorca-based skipper behind the site stated at time: “I would like the yachting community and anyone else to donate to support the crew and the fellow crew member who sadly lost his life in the line of duty.

"The funds will be share equally amongst all of the crew to support them in the mental, physical and financial challenges that lie ahead. I hope the outcome of our help allows the crew to move forward with their lives and can rely on the support of our yachting community.”