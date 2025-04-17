Balearics running out of products

The Balearic Islands Transport Business Federation (FEBT) reported on Thursday that more than a hundred vehicles carrying non-perishable goods remain stranded in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona bound for the Balearics due to a lack of space on ships bound for the islands.

The association warned in a statement that it considers this situation “very worrying” because, in the middle of Holy Week, many tourist establishments have been unable to complete their renovations due to a lack of supplies of all kinds, from construction materials to furniture and various appliances.

The manager of the FEBT, Petra Mut, explained that this situation has been going on since the beginning of April and has been exacerbated this Thursday, when the number of goods vehicles and trailers waiting in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona bound for the ports of Mallorca, Alcudia, Menorca and Ibiza exceeded one hundred.

Mut clarified that this situation does not affect vehicles transporting perishable goods or food, as these have priority for loading for obvious reasons. The FEBT manager has urged the three shipping companies operating in the Balearic Islands to do ‘everything possible’ to speed up the transfer of these transport vehicles, which is particularly damaging to tourist establishments that have been unable to complete their renovations due to a lack of supplies.

The shipping companies deny that there are any delays in the ports of Barcelona or Valencia. Or at least, not to the extent claimed by transport companies. Balearia points out that at this time of year, at the start of Holy Week (and even more so if it falls in April), there is an increase in demand, which translates into a significant increase in freight traffic. Although this situation may cause some congestion at certain times, they deny that any lorries are being held up in the ports due to lack of space. They also deny that the size of the ships has been reduced.

Trasmed, for its part, acknowledged that there had been delays due to the peculiarities of this time of year, although it specified that the situation had ‘returned to normal’ yesterday afternoon and there were no longer any trucks queuing. ‘As every year, for a couple of days there is an increase in trucks due to the rise in consumption, which means that more road freight has to be transported’. The Grimaldi Group shipping company is calling for better planning by logistics operators, as ‘starting to manage orders in advance would prevent any incidents.’ They also assure that ‘we have daily departures and sufficient hold capacity’ to meet all expected demand.