Portuguese student attending end-of-course event stabbed at Alcudia's Bellevue

Alcudia Police report that a Portuguese student, attending the so-called Rebel Fest end-of-course event at the Bellevue complex, was stabbed in the stomach in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There was an incident involving some 200 people in and around Bellevue. The local police and the Guardia Civil were needed to control the situation. Others required hospital treatment. The injury suffered by the student who was stabbed was not serious.

The police say that around 2,700 students attended the event that started on Friday last week. The students all left, as they were scheduled to, later on Wednesday morning. It was the second such event to be held in April. There were numerous complaints about that event. At least one bar that had made an arrangement with the organisers withdrew this and apologised to its regular clients.

There were yet more complaints this time. The music was at least turned down. But the police point to there having been a number of incidents of "varying severity".

The fact is that there is zero control of the students. Security is conspicuous by its complete absence. Away from Bellevue, there were again complaints because of the noise and chaos caused by the students in the early hours.

A second end-of-course event, this one for Spanish students and lasting three weeks, is held from mid-June. It also suffers from the total lack of control and the total disregard that Bellevue has for coexistence with residents and indeed other holidaymakers.