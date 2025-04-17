Soller full up with Easter traffic

It has to be said it is one of the least surprising items of news for the Easter period. On Thursday, there were long traffic jams in the Soller Tunnel and at entrances to the town - up to three kilometres long.

These jams were on the very day that town hall signs giving information regarding parking availability were operating for the first time. The signs are on the main road from Palma. By midday, the signs were indicating that there was no available parking.

The Soller councillor for the police, Carlos Darder, said that the jams were "typical", which indeed they are, and the expectation is that they will be repeated over the Easter weekend. On Wednesday the tunnel had to be closed for a time because of the volume of traffic.

The mayor, Miquel Nadal, has said that the town hall and the Balearic Government are working to improve traffic flow in Soller. But the issue is that Soller is a magnet for visitors. Typically this can be on days when the weather isn't great. On Thursday it was sunny but there was a chilly breeze.

It was scenes of Soller traffic congestion last spring that helped to prompt the government's sustainability pact for tourism, land transport having been a key aspect of this.