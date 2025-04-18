Latest Alcudia car blaze was caused by mechanical failure

A hybrid car apparently caught fire

Cars on fire in Puerto Alcudia, Mallorca

Firefighters were quickly on the scene. | Policia Local d'Alcudia

Andrew EdeAlcudia18/04/2025 09:25
On Thursday night, three cars were wrecked by fire in a car parking area in Puerto Alcudia. The police have confirmed this was caused by a mechanical failure with one of the cars.

The incident occurred around 10pm by the Zafiro Tropic Hotel. There were numerous calls to the 112 emergency services number, and police and firefighters were soon on the scene; the Alcudia fire station is not far from the hotel.

A witness has reported that the mechanical failure was with a hybrid car; it caught fire.

The police were quick to point out that the incident hadn't been deliberate. There was recently a fire in another parking area in Puerto Alcudia. Fourteen cars were affected on that occasion, the fire having been started deliberately.

